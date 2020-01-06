Iowa Insurance Division approves sale of more short-term health plans

The state’s insurance regulator has approved the sale of more short-term limited-duration health plans in Iowa, a move officials say is meant to help Iowans who have been priced-out or failed to enroll in the federal Affordable Care Act.

The Iowa Insurance Division announced Monday it has approved five insurance carriers to sell short-term limited-duration plans in 2020. Officials also announced they are working with “several other carriers” to approve more plans for sometime in the future.

These companies are authorized to sell plans that can be utilized for up to 364 days and are renewable for up to three years, according to the Iowa Insurance Division’s website.

The five insurance companies approved by the Iowa Insurance Division to sell these health plans are:

• Companion Life Insurance Company

• First Chicago Insurance Company

• Golden Rule Insurance Company

• National Health Insurance Company

• United States Fire Insurance Company

Two of the insurers were approved by the division in September for the sale of these plans.

Short-term limited-duration health plans was created for individuals experiencing a temporary gap in their health insurance coverage, such as those between jobs or young adults coming off their parents’ plan.

“Contrary to some national talking points, all short-term limited-duration policies are not ‘junk’ plans,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen in a statement Monday. “Every state has the authority to ensure minimum standards and consumer protections. Under Iowa’s administrative rules, short-term limited-duration policies are a viable health coverage option, especially for the many Iowa consumers priced out of the ACA individual health insurance market.”

Under previous ACA law, these plans were not renewable beyond three months.

However, in October 2018, a new federal rule went into effect that extended the duration of short-term limited-duration plans to 12 months and allowed insurers to renew or extend coverage for up to 36 months.

The Iowa Insurance Division adopted administrative rules, allowing these plans in Iowa, in February 2019. According to the insurance regulator, these plans are required under state regulations to “provide consumers with a base set of benefits, out of pocket maximums and a minimum level of coverage.”

“As the ACA individual health insurance market has become unaffordable for anyone not utilizing federal subsidies, Iowa has continued to work in common-sense ways to help provide options so Iowans have access to affordable health coverage,” Ommen said in a statement. “While short-term limited-duration coverage was previously meant to fill small gaps, due to the unaffordability of ACA coverage, we’ve worked hard with carriers and other stakeholders to develop common-sense regulations at the state level that will help provide meaningful health coverage to Iowans at a price they can afford through short-term limited-duration plans.”

Consumers who purchased short-term limited-duration health plans that are not compliant with state regulations prior to January 1 may continue to use their plan until the end of the term, which should not go beyond the end of March 2020, according to the Iowa Insurance Division.

