Government

Iowa House GOP approves $33 million increase for Iowa education

The Iowa State House chamber on Thur. Mar 11, 2016. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Iowa State House chamber on Thur. Mar 11, 2016. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES

08:47PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Iowa House GOP approves $33 million increase for Iowa education

08:31PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Lower penalty for minor pot infraction, Iowa senators say

07:11PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

Traffic cameras, felon voting rights in Iowa face deadline

08:07PM | Fri, March 29, 2019

State, public unions reach labor agreements in Iowa

07:28PM | Thu, March 28, 2019

Nearly unanimous Iowa House endorses felon voting rights

07:03PM | Thu, March 28, 2019

Iowa Medicaid work requirement bill faces dead end
View More 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION Articles

DES MOINES — A $33.3 million increase in general fund support for education, including a $17.5 million bump for regent universities, was approved Monday by the House Appropriations Committee.

House Study Bill 248 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HSB248 calls for $954 million from the general fund and 11,815 full-time equivalent positions for fiscal 2020 for the Department for the Blind, College Student Aid Commission, Department of Education and the Board of Regents. That’s 12 percent of the $7.668 billion general fund budget House Republicans have proposed for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

HSB 248 is $2.4 million less than GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed in her budget, but about $7 million more than the $946,955,971 education budget target set by Senate Republicans.

Bill manager Rep. David Kerr, R-Morning Sun, said he began work on the budget in December and found that Democratic concerns paralleled his GOP colleagues’ priorities in several areas.

“I don’t want to brag, but I feel this is a good budget,” he said.

The $17.5 million increase for the regents includes a new lump sum appropriation of $15.9 million for the three state universities and increases of $1 million for the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, $400,000 for the Iowa School for the Deaf and $167,000 for Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

HSB 248 includes an increase of $17.4 million for the College Student Aid Commission, including an additional $14.8 million for the Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship Program, an increase of $13.3 million for the Department of Education, including $3 million for children’s mental health, and $7 million more in general aid to community colleges.

Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, liked the increase for community colleges, early childhood education and the mental health appropriation. However, she didn’t like a $15 million cut for Area Education Agencies, suggesting that money be used for mental health for students and teachers in K-12 schools.

Mascher said she would hold out for more. The budget was approved 14-10 on a party-line vote.

l Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

MORE 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES ...

Lower penalty for minor pot infraction, Iowa senators say

Traffic cameras, felon voting rights in Iowa face deadline

State, public unions reach labor agreements in Iowa

Nearly unanimous Iowa House endorses felon voting rights

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Details of Chris Bagley's death revealed during court hearing

No. 1 Baylor ends Iowa's NCAA women's basketball tournament run

Loebsack: Iowa Medicaid is 'disaster'

Beto O'Rourke to stop in Iowa City as part of four-day Iowa swing

Huff named to lead Czech Village NewBo Main Street

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.