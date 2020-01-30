IOWA LEGISLATURE

Iowa House proposal would protect media, protesters from lawsuit intimidation

Douglas Burns is shown in the office of the Daily Times Herald in Carroll in western Iowa. He told Iowa lawmakers Thursd
Douglas Burns is shown in the office of the Daily Times Herald in Carroll in western Iowa. He told Iowa lawmakers Thursday he supports a bill that would protect media organizations, in some cases, from libel lawsuits. A former police officer sued the newspaper after it reported on his relationship with a teenage girl. The court ruled in favor of the newspaper, but the defense cost the small paper $140,000. (Douglas Burns)
/
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

07:03PM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Iowa House proposal would protect media, protesters from lawsuit intimidation

05:49PM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Iowa lawmakers stick with their K-12 funding plans, another proposal addresses v ...

03:17PM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Bill would require adult changing stations at Iowa rest stops

01:14PM | Thu, January 30, 2020

Linn County legislator wants to limit supervisors' salaries to median income ...

06:06PM | Wed, January 29, 2020

Legislator says Iowa law prohibits 'ban the box' policies

03:45PM | Wed, January 29, 2020

Weather, markets challenge nutrient reduction efforts, researcher tells Iowa law ...
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

DES MOINES — An Iowa House Judiciary subcommittee advanced legislation that could block so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP), such as the libel suit that led a Carroll newspaper to start a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover legal expenses it incurred defending itself against a libel lawsuit.

The lawsuits are intended to censor, intimidate and silence critics — “essentially to prevent ‘bad’ stories from being published” by burdening news media with the cost of a legal defense, Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said.

That was the case in Carroll when a former police officer sued the Daily Times Herald for libel in 2017 after it published the results of a two-month investigation of his relationship with a teenage girl.

The court ruled in favor of the family-owned newspaper, but it incurred $140,000 in legal expenses defending itself against an “existential threat to our existence,” co-owner Douglas Burns said Thursday. The GoFundMe campaign raised about $99,000.

Burns was “heartened” by the proposed legislation resulting from efforts by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller.

Burns is supportive of legislation “to eliminate the chilling effect on coverage of elected officials and public officials,” he said. “I hope the legislation will protect other media practicing accountability journalism.”

Hite called House Study Bill 537 a “safety valve” in very specific cases. A motion could be filed that would result in dismissal of the lawsuit if a judge found it lacked merit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Patterson Plank of the Iowa Newspaper Association told the subcommittee the bill “isn’t a newspaper bill. It’s a First Amendment bill.”

“Lawsuits like this are devastating and stop people from doing the right thing in their community,” she said.

There are 271 newspapers in Iowa. One hundred of them are in small communities with fewer than 1,000 subscribers.

If enacted, Iowa would join 29 other states with anti-SLAPP protections, Eric Tabor of the Attorney General’s Office said.

The American Civil Liberties Union Iowa is generally supportive of anti-SLAPP measures because, in addition to protecting media, they protect protesters from nuisance lawsuits, lobbyist Daniel Zeno said.

“It’s an important piece of legislation just to ensure that free speech is protected,” Hite said.

He plans to send the bill to the full Judiciary Committee.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Iowa lawmakers stick with their K-12 funding plans, another proposal addresses violent students

Bill would require adult changing stations at Iowa rest stops

Linn County legislator wants to limit supervisors' salaries to median income

Legislator says Iowa law prohibits 'ban the box' policies

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food reopens with bigger space and menu

1st U.S. case of person-to-person spread of new virus reported in Chicago

Iowa City schools superintendent finalist for Wisconsin job

Resigned University of Iowa diversity head TaJuan Wilson asks, 'Are we operating with integrity?'

Iowa's Reynolds is part of 'more partisan than ever' marijuana policy outlook

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.