Iowa House honors longtime community college advocate

DES MOINES — Steve Ovel of Cedar Rapids, a fixture at the Iowa Legislature for many years as a lobbyist for Kirkwood Community College, has been honored by the House for his work on education and workforce issues.

Ovel, who was executive director of governmental relations at Kirkwood for 30 years and later was the legislative liaison and consultant for the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees until retiring from that position in 2018, was recognized with a resolution for “the numerous programs and legislation he helped develop which have benefited, and will continue to benefit, countless Iowans.”

House Resolution 10, sponsored by 25 Democratic and Republican House members, recognized Ovel as “the premiere Iowa community college expert in economic development and workforce training.”

Lori Sundberg, who became Kirkwood president after Ovel retired, knew Ovel by reputation and through his work as a member of the community college’s board.

After a recent conversation with a legislator about Ovel, who is dealing with cancer, Sundberg worked with other Iowa community college presidents to suggest honoring him with a resolution.

“The way he framed it was Steve was the most influential person in the last 25 years for community colleges in terms of advocacy for workforce development,” Sundberg said Friday. “I remember walking away from that conversation thinking, ‘Wow, that’s a big statement.’ ”

Based on conversations with legislators and those who worked with Ovel, Sundberg said it was obvious that Ovel was respected and trusted.

“Everyone knew that he would tell them the truth, he would give them both sides so they understood the benefits and, maybe, the drawbacks,” she said.

Over the years, Ovel, 72, was involved in the development of community college workforce training programs as well as funding those programs through the use of gaming revenues.

According to the resolution, a number of programs “would not exist as they do today if not for Mr. Ovel’s efforts.”

Those programs include the Iowa Skilled Worker Job Creation Fund, the Pathways for Career and Employment Program, the Kibbie Skilled Workforce Shortage Tuition Grant, the Adult Basic Education and Adult Literacy Program, the GAP Tuition Assistance Program, the Work-Based Learning Intermediary Network, the Workforce Training and Economic Development Fund, and the Accelerated Career Education Infrastructure Program.

Sundberg has no doubts that Ovel “is probably the most deserving person in the state of Iowa right now to be recognized for his contribution.”

“I could not be happier for Steve and his family because I think his contribution to community colleges in Iowa has really been staggering,” she said.

