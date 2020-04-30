Iowa hits another new high for coronavirus-related deaths

For the second consecutive day, the number of new coronavirus-related deaths reached a new high in Iowa, as the state confirmed 14 new deaths on Thursday.

A total of 162 Iowa deaths have been confirmed since the virus first appeared here in early March.

Across the state, 335 people were hospitalized due to the virus --- that also is a new single-day high --- including 49 who were admitted in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of cases and hospitalizations remain concentrated in central and eastern Iowa. The north central, northwest and southwest regions, which cover half of the state, combined for just 70 of the 335 hospitalizations, and 51 of those were in Woodbury County.

Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this week relaxed some of the virus mitigation policies for some businesses in 77 of the state’s 99 counties, where virus activity has not been as widespread.

As Iowa is ramping up testing through its TestIowa program, which is being operated by a Utah-based private health care company, the Salt Lake Tribune is reporting that results of the tests conducted under its program --- which is operated by the same company --- are being called into question.

According to the Tribune, the rate of positive tests among people tested at TestUtah sites is less than half of what it is for patients tested elsewhere in the state.

Two percent of symptomatic patients at TestUtah’s sites have tested positive for coronavirus since April 1, according to the state’s data. That’s less than half of the 5 percent of patients testing positive at other Utah sites, the Tribune reported.