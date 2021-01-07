Reynolds, legislative leaders denounce Capitol violence

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa legislative leaders and Gov. Kim Reynolds decried violence at the national Capitol and expressed confidence their upcoming session won’t be marred by similar demonstrations.

“It was really a sad day for this country. Violence should always be condemned,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said Thursday.

Reynolds called for those who stormed the Capitol to be prosecuted “to the fullest extent.”

“That’s not how we resolve our differences ... and absolutely is not who we are as Americans,” Reynolds said in a virtual meeting with Iowa Statehouse reporters. “This has been a very difficult year, but we all have a role in dialing down the rhetoric to have a constructive conversation on how we can address some of these concerns while we work together to move forward.”

At the same time, lawmakers said they believe security at the Iowa Capitol is sufficient to prevent mob violence.

That has been tested in the past when large crowds came to the Capitol to protest changes in collective bargaining, abortion and gun laws, and more recently, in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in May.

“We’ve been saying for the last eight months (that) with any sort of protests going on around the country, you should have the right to, obviously, express your opinions in a non-violent way, a nonthreatening way,” House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said.

Grassley explained that to enter the Capitol, people — other than lawmakers and Capitol employees — must pass through security gates staffed by security guards. Iowa State Patrol troopers also are present.

“I think that between the security that we have in the Capitol, and the State Patrol as well, I think that we’re well equipped,” he said.

Referring to the crowds of social justice advocates who came to the Capitol when lawmakers returned in June to complete their session that was suspended in March due to COVID-19, Grassley said that “kind of prepared us ... some of the steps that may need to happen.”

Whitver doubts Iowa will see the scale of civil disobedience that occurred in Washington or that it will trigger incidents similar to the threats militias made against Michigan’s governor.

“That’s not how we operate as Iowans,” he said. “Iowans are respectful. We’ve had protests for the last four years at the Capitol. We’ve had some very active debates. Some very lively debates. Some lively protests. We’ve had riots outside the Capitol. We have beefed up security over the last few years. So I am not concerned about that.”

