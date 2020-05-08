CORONAVIRUS

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not hold coronavirus press conference Friday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Em
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:07AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not hold coronavirus press conference Frid ...

10:00AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Task force will make recommendations on how to resume jury trials, giv ...

09:41AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Michael Bubl#xe9; perform ...

09:30AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

'Death stalked swiftly' in 1918. What will we remember now? ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not be holding a news briefing Friday on the coronavirus outbreak in Iowa due to scheduling conflicts created by Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Iowa, according to the governor’s office.

The vice president was slated to travel to Des Moines Friday morning with plans to participate in a discussion with faith leaders about how they are using federal and state guidelines to open their houses of worship in a safe and responsible manner.

Also, Friday afternoon the vice president was scheduled to visit Hy-Vee headquarters in West Des Moines for a roundtable discussion with agriculture and food supply leaders to discuss steps being taken to ensure the food supply remains secure. Pence will return to Washington, D.C., later Friday evening.

Along with the governor, Iowa’s Republican U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley are slated to join Pence at Friday’s events in Iowa.

According to the governor’s staff, Reynolds plans to resume her regular schedule of 11 a.m. press conferences next week.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:00AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Tyson outbreak: Short closure but enduring grief

08:30AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Scenic designer in Iowa City looks for light in the darkness

07:30AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Now playing at Iowa county fairs: The waiting game
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Task force will make recommendations on how to resume jury trials, given coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Michael Bubl#xe9; performances for Moline, Des Moines moved to 2021

'Death stalked swiftly' in 1918. What will we remember now?

Tyson outbreak: Short closure but enduring grief

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ready to reopen? Four Cedar Rapids business leaders offer advice

Judge rules Iowa law unconstitutional that blocked sex education funding to Planned Parenthood

Iowa shifts focus from coronavirus mitigation to management

Iowa is dying from all this success

Scenic designer in Iowa City looks for light in the darkness

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate