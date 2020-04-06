Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expands business closures

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds today expanded the number of business closures and hinted at stepped-up enforcement of social-distancing and other mitigation guidelines in an effort to close the spread of the coronavirus that claimed another three lives — moving the statewide death toll to 25.

The latest information from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicate elderly residents one elderly resident of Linn County aged 61 to 80 years and two elderly residents of Tama County over the age of 80 died as a result of COVID-19.

Reynolds told a news conference that an additional 78 Iowans have tested positive for coronavirus while 680 posted negative tests — bringing the new totals to 946 positive tests and 10,653 negative tests.

Linn County continues to have the highest count of positive cases in Iowa with 176, followed by Polk County with 125, Johnson County with 118 and Scott and Washington counties with 52 each. Cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are found in 75 of Iowa’s 99 counties, according to the Health Department.

Iowans who have tested positive include 356 people between the ages of 41 and 60; 264 people between 18 and 40; 253 people between 61 and 80; 65 elderly adults and eight children, according to state data.

A total of 91 Iowans were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms or illnesses, according to the latest Health Department data.

In all, 503 women and 443 men have tested positive in Iowa.

“The last week has been especially hard. We had been anticipating that our numbers of COVID-19 cases would climb and last week we saw that happen. We had an additional 444 cases and unfortunately we had an additional 16 deaths,” the governor said.

“Unfortunately, we expect this week will be equally if not more difficult,” she added.

To encourage further social distancing and mitigation efforts, Reynolds issued a proclamation ordering additional closures effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and running through April 30.

Included were shopping malls, tobacco or vaping stores, toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores, social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks, museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos, race tracks and speedways, roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks, outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, and campgrounds. In addition, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.

The governor urged Iowans to “stay home” and observe social-distancing and other mitigation directives, while Iowa Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens indicated local and state law officers will use a three-step approach to enforcing those directives with Iowans failing to comply with warnings facing a simple misdemeanor charge.

“It’s only a small segment that is throwing caution to the wind,” he said

Reynolds noted that IDPH officials are closely monitoring metrics but no area of the state has risen to the level where she would feel the need to impose a shelter at home order, but that could be subject to change as Iowa moves closer to an expected peak sometime later this month.

“Every Iowan has a responsibility to keep our families, friends and communities safe, especially our most vulnerable and our health care workers who are serving on the front lines of this crisis,” the governor said. “They don’t have the luxury of staying home. These heroes among us are putting their fears aside and showing up to take care of us and we need to do our part by taking care of them.”

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include:

Allamakee County, one adult (18-40 years)

Benton County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, two older adults (61-80 years)

Chickasaw County, one adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Franklin County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, one adult (18-40 years)

Jackson County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, five adults (18-40 years), six middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, five adults (18-40 years), six middle-age adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marion County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, five adults (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Page County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, one adult (18-40 years)

Scott County, two adults (18-40 years), seven middle age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80), one elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80), three elderly adults (81+)

Wapello County, one adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, one adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80)

Winnebago County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com