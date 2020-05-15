CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May 15

10:00AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

09:39AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

08:00AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

07:30AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. Friday.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Eighteen more Iowans have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 336.

