WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Monday, March 23 ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
Earlier today, 15 additional coronavirus cases were announced by the governor’s office for a total of 105 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,043 negative tests to date and today’s total for the first time includes testing reported by other labs as well as the State Hygienic Lab.
