Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints 2 judges

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds made two judicial appointments Wednesday, including naming Paul Ahlers of Fort Dodge as a judge on the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Ahlers currently is a district associate judge in Judicial District 2B. He previously practiced law with firms in Spencer, Fort Dodge and Webster City and with Travelers Insurance Companies in St. Paul, Minn. He received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and his law degree from the University of Iowa.

Ahlers will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Amanda Potterfield of Tiffin.

The Iowa Court of Appeals is Iowa’s intermediate appellate court. It is composed of nine judges and decides appeals from district courts across Iowa.

Also Wednesday, the governor appointed Laura Parrish of Decorah as a district court judge in Judicial District 1A, which includes Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Winneshiek counties.

Parrish currently practices law with a private firm in Decorah. She received her undergraduate degree from Cornell College and her law degree from the University of Iowa.