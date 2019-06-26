Iowa GOP expects Democrats to offer 'fantasyland' policy debates

CEDAR RAPIDS — Democratic presidential candidates are making Republicans’ work easy with “fantasyland” proposals that would be devastating for Iowa, according to the chairman of the Iowa GOP.

In a pre-buttal to the Democratic National Committee’s two nights of debates that begin at 8 p.m. tonight, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said he’s anticipating that two nights of debates between Democratic presidential hopefuls will highlight proposals “that have absolutely no basis in reality in fiscal sense.”

Kaufmann made his comments during a conference call with reporters to provide the “Republican perspective, I would say the common sense perspective.”

In particular, Kaufmann said the Democrats’ $93 trillion Green New Deal and $32 trillion government-run health care program would be devastating for Iowa agriculture and insurance industry.

“Bottom line is, I think you’re going to hear about the trillions of giveaways, the trillions of programs that have absolutely no basis in reality in fiscal sense,” Kaufmann said in a conference call with reporters.

So in some ways, he added, the 2020 hopefuls’ “ludicrous … ridiculous” proposals are making it easy for the GOP to respond.

“If this was mainstream stuff, it would be difficult to combat some of this because you got to get into the weeds” and go beyond 30- and 60-second television ads to respond, Kaufmann said. “This is so obviously ridiculous that it actually makes our life pretty easy.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley won’t be watching the debates, but is following the Democratic campaign and will pay attention to the coverage tomorrow and Friday.

Based on what he hears from Iowans in his office and at his county meetings around the state, Grassley thinks they will be most interested in the candidates’ attitude toward China, trade agreements “and probably how they respond to a very good economy that Trump has.”

“I hear all this business about tax cuts for the rich, but also there’s tax cuts for middle class. What have they have to say about that?” he said.

The debates will be televised from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo and streamed live for free on NBC and Telemundo’s websites.

