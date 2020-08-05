Iowa Freedom Riders want $5 million from Iowa City police budget for community response model

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Freedom Riders have called for $5 million from the Iowa City Police Department’s budget to go toward the implementation of new model to address concerns in the community.

The Iowa Freedom Riders — protesters who have taken the responsibility of addressing Black Lives Matter movement demands in Iowa City — released three new demands Tuesday in an Instagram post directed to the Iowa City Council and City Manager Geoff Fruin.

“While we are pleased to see work and movement happening around the (Truth and Reconciliation Commission), we have not seen the same level of discussion and progress around our demands for policing in Iowa City,” the post reads.

The first of those demands is calling on Fruin to prioritize the creation of a “Community Wellness & Accountability architecture to address public safety, security, accountability and self-governance.”

The Iowa Freedom Riders’ proposed model would have five response teams: mental health, road safety, drug and alcohol, anti-homelessness and interpersonal conflict. The teams would consist of mental health professionals, social workers, medical personnel and “other peer professionals who are community members and trained to respond to community concerns in non-punitive ways,” according to the group’s demands.

The proposal also calls for the model to include departments that would address affordable housing, income support and job preparation, immigrant and refugee and community wellness programs. The Iowa Freedom Riders requested that three paid positions be created by the end of September to start implementing their requested changes.

The Iowa City Police Department had a budget in 2019 of $13,190,815, according to their annual report. Protesters said the $5 million from the policing budget would come from calls of service officers would no longer be required to handle.

The protesters second demand calls for Fruin to get a “clear answer” on who was responsible for the use of tear gas and flash bangs against protesters on June 3. The city council originally demanded a report on that incident by Aug. 1. However, Fruin told the council last month that he would have to seek an independent agency to review the incident, which would take longer.

The final demand calls for the creation of a publicly searchable database of complaints against Iowa City police officers and a discussion with the Iowa Freedom Riders and other community groups on repercussions for “officers who have caused harm in the community.” The protesters requested a meeting with city officials by Sept. 1 and a searchable database by Jan. 1, 2021.

