Iowa flags lowered in honor of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags in Iowa be lowered to half mast through the rest of the weekend in honor of Alabama Rep. John Lewis, a long time civil rights leader who died Friday.

The order, issued Saturday, applies to flags at public facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools and municipalities are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff, but are not required to do so.

Lewis, a 37-year member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Alabama, died on Friday after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

“From a bridge in Selma, Ala., to the halls of Congress, John Lewis was a trailblazer for justice and equality,” Reynolds said. “A giant in the Civil Rights Movement, Rep. Lewis always sought liberty and justice for all Americans.

“Today we come together to reflect on this remarkable life of service and remember that the fight continues to form a more perfect union for all.”

In Cedar Rapids, a local Black Lives Matter organization, Advocates for Social Justice, have a panel and protest planned for 5 p.m. today with city officials to start downtown at Greene Square.

