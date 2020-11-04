ELECTION 2020

President Donald Trump repeats his victory in Iowa

President Donald Trump listens to former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, left, during campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airpo
President Donald Trump listens to former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, left, during campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
05:33AM | Wed, November 04, 2020

05:18AM | Wed, November 04, 2020

Miller-Meeks appears to secure 282-vote win over Hart in Iowa House 2 ...

12:30AM | Wed, November 04, 2020

Randy Feenstra wins election over J.D. Scholten to be successor to Ste ...

12:15AM | Wed, November 04, 2020

Cindy Axne beats Young again to retain 3rd Congressional District seat
Republican Donald Trump won Iowa for a second time, beating Democrat Joe Biden here.

Results from Tuesday evening held and showed Trump earning 53.23 percent of the vote in Iowa as of Wednesday morning. Former Vice President Joe Biden had 45 percent of the vote.

All told, Trump appears to have won 93 of Iowa’s 96 counties. Only Johnson, Linn, Black Hawk, Polk, Story and Scott counties went for Biden. Those same counties went for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump won Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, flipping a state that had twice gone for Democratic President Barack Obama.

Trump’s win keeps Iowa red for a second consecutive presidential election for the first time since the state went for Ronald Reagan in both 1980 and 1984.

Those elections were the final two of five consecutive presidential elections that Iowa went for the Republican candidate.

Following that streak, the state went for the Democrat in the next four presidential elections.

Neither Trump nor Biden showed much interest in Iowa until late in the general election campaign, even though polling in the state throughout the summer and fall showed a close race between the two.

Real Clear Politics’ polling odds on the race had Trump ahead by an average of just two points, and FiveThirtyEight’s polling average had Trump ahead by just 1.3 points.

Trump finally made his first and only campaign visit to Iowa on October 15. Biden finally came to Iowa for his only campaign visit of the general election cycle on Oct. 30, just four days before Election Day.

Biden had been a frequent visitor to the state in the months leading up to the Iowa caucuses in February.

Biden finished fourth in the caucuses, but went on to secure the party’s nomination.

While Iowans did not see much of the presidential candidates in person, the candidates’ presence was felt on Iowans’ TV screens.

The Trump and Biden campaigns made significant TV advertising investments in the state — a combined total of almost $16 million worth, according to an analysis by National Public Radio.

Trump’s victory four years ago in Iowa was buoyed by 31 counties that flipped from going for Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.

That was the most swing counties in any state in the country four years ago. Most of those 31 counties in Iowa were along the Mississippi River or in the northeast portion of the state.

Comments: (563) 333-2659; erin.murphy@lee.net

