ELECTION 2020

Republicans keep several Eastern Iowa Senate seats

District 38 candidates both trained with 50/50 in 2020 campaign to help get more women into office

The Senate chambers are seen from the galley area at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines in December. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazett
The Senate chambers are seen from the galley area at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines in December. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

10:57PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Bobby Kaufmann holds onto Iowa House seat, other races too early to ca ...

10:40PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Louie Zumbach wins seat for Linn supervisor

10:18PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Republicans keep several Eastern Iowa Senate seats

09:45PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Incumbents secure easy victory in Johnson County Board of Supervisors ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

Several Eastern Iowa Senate seats stayed in Senate control Tuesday night.

Republican Dawn Driscoll of Williamsburg beat Democrat Ivy Schuster of Searsboro with more than 60 percent of the vote in District 38, previously served by GOP Sen. Tim Kapucian, who will retire in January.

“I’m very excited,” Driscoll said late Tuesday. “I have big shoes to fill.”

Campaigning in 2020 wasn’t like she imagined, with the COVID-19 pandemic and then the derecho.

“There was nothing normal about it,” she said. Still, Driscoll and her team tried to get out and do door knocking throughout the district, which includes Benton, Iowa and Poweshiek counties.

Driscoll, who farms with her husband and is acting president of the Iowa County Farm Bureau, said she is eager to make sure farmers are well represented in the Iowa Senate.

Driscoll and Schuster, who works in Information Technology at Grinnell College, both were part of the 50-50 in 2020 campaign, which focused on helping Iowa women of both parties get elected, Vinton Today reported in February.

District 38

Spillville Mayor Mike Klimesh, a Republican, was ahead of Democratic Decorah businessman Matt Tapscott in District 28, an open seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Michael Breitbach of Strawberry Point.

District 28 includes all of Allamakee and Clayton counties and parts of Winneshiek and Fayette counties.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Klimesh, who manages Graphics Inc. in Calmar and has served as Spillville mayor for 22 years, ran unsuccessfully for the Iowa House in 2010 and 2012, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported in February.

Tapscott, former chairman of the Winneshiek County Democrats, owns and operates Almost Home Early Learning-Naturally, a state-regulated in-home child care center, according to his website. He also serves as president of the Iowa Family Child Care Association.

Other Senate races

Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, won District 48 with 65 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Eric Green of Monticello.

Zumbach, a farmer who has served in the Senate since 2013, and Green, a pizzeria owner, were competing in a district that covers most of Delaware County and parts of Linn, Jones and Buchanan counties.

Republican Sen. Craig Johnson of Independence was ahead of Democrat Pam Egli of Waverly late Tuesday in the race for Senate District 32.

In District 42, Republican Jeff Reichman of Montrose had a lead over Democratic Sen. Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant, but there was only a small share of votes in at 11 p.m. Tuesday. District 42 includes parts of Washington, Lee, Henry and Jefferson counties.

Sen. Liz Mathis D-Hiawatha won Senate District 34 after running unopposed.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

10:57PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Bobby Kaufmann holds onto Iowa House seat, other races too early to ca ...

10:40PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Louie Zumbach wins seat for Linn supervisor

10:18PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Republicans keep several Eastern Iowa Senate seats
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Bobby Kaufmann holds onto Iowa House seat, other races too early to call

Louie Zumbach wins seat for Linn supervisor

Incumbents secure easy victory in Johnson County Board of Supervisors race; Brad Kunkel is county's new sheriff

Ernst, Greenfield in tight Iowa U.S. Senate race as early results come in

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Presidential Election Results 2020

Iowa Senate and House Election Results 2020

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Election Results 2020

Ashley Hinson pulling ahead of Abby Finkenauer in Iowa U.S. House 1 race

Rita Hart off to early lead for U.S. House seat

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.