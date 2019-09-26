Educators endorse Biden campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS — More than 50 Iowa educators have endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and his record of support for public schools, teachers and students.

Earlier this year, Biden released a plan to invest in children at birth, provide a path to careers for middle and high school students, provide more resources to schools and give educators the pay and respect they deserve.

“We need a president who doesn’t just understand these challenges, but who wholeheartedly commits to offering real solutions,” said Gary Anhalt of Cedar Rapids, a retired teacher, lifetime member of the National Education Association and school board member. “I’m proud to stand with Joe because he’s always stood in lockstep with our teachers, and I trust him to make sure our public school system has the tools to provide every student with the support they need to succeed.”

Kathy Ulrich, a lifetime NEA member, said no one understands better than Biden that “educators are the key to our children’s future.”

“I have every confidence that Joe will work with our education professionals to make sure they have the tools they need to prepare the next generation of students,” she said.

Polly Bukta, a former state representative, has been a Joe Biden supporter since the first time he ran for president in 1988.

“He’s always fought to improve the education system and I know if he is elected president, he will make sure that every child has a chance to succeed,” Bukta said.

Among other educators endorsing Biden were Doug McBride, Washington; Cathy Moore and Jacque Green, Iowa City; Patricia Miller, Marion; Phil Katz, Linn-Mar; Mary Lou Batenhorst, Mount Vernon; Allyson “Sunny” Story, Cedar Rapids; and Anne Glenn-White, Decorah.

