Government

Iowa DOT planning survey underway on U.S. Highway 30 east of Lisbon

Iowa DOT logo
Iowa DOT logo

The state is seeking public input to shape any plans for the stretch of U.S. Route 30 between Lisbon and DeWitt in Cedar and Clinton counties.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting for the U.S. 30 planning study, which will be developed and released in a series of technical reports identifying goals, survey existing conditions and safety performance and build a vision for the U.S. 30 corridor.

Comments can be made on the Iowa DOT website until April 25. In addition, comments received after that date will be included in the project files.

To leave a comment, go to www.bit.ly/US30PEL.

A prerecorded online meeting also is available on the state website.

The study aims to identify the number of travel lanes needed for U.S. 30 and provide recommendations on whether bypasses should be built.

That stretch of U.S. 30 carries between 2,200 and 5,600 vehicles per day, according to the Iowa DOT.

• Comments: (319) 398-8309; mitchell.schmidt@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Mitchell

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's ban on same-sex marriage overturned 10 years ago today

Kamala Harris to hold Iowa City event

Voters approve levy extension for Mount Vernon schools

Iowa Senate approves E-Verify mandate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know so far about the changes to Iowa's Medicaid managed-care program

University of Iowa wants to erect 'gateway monuments' across campus

Most Iowa property assessments increase in 2019

UI to pay FieldTurf $478,000 to replace Kinnick field after flooding

Aldi sets sustainability goals

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.