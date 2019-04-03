Iowa DOT planning survey underway on U.S. Highway 30 east of Lisbon

The state is seeking public input to shape any plans for the stretch of U.S. Route 30 between Lisbon and DeWitt in Cedar and Clinton counties.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting for the U.S. 30 planning study, which will be developed and released in a series of technical reports identifying goals, survey existing conditions and safety performance and build a vision for the U.S. 30 corridor.

Comments can be made on the Iowa DOT website until April 25. In addition, comments received after that date will be included in the project files.

To leave a comment, go to www.bit.ly/US30PEL.

A prerecorded online meeting also is available on the state website.

The study aims to identify the number of travel lanes needed for U.S. 30 and provide recommendations on whether bypasses should be built.

That stretch of U.S. 30 carries between 2,200 and 5,600 vehicles per day, according to the Iowa DOT.

