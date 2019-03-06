Government

High-crash intersection near Springville to be discussed at meeting

The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking public input on proposed improvements to a high-crash intersection near Springville.

The Iowa DOT will host a public meeting Tuesday from 5 — 7 p.m. at the St. Isidore Catholic Church, 603 Sixth St. S in Springville. The topic of discussion will be proposed improvements to the intersection of U.S. 151 and Springville Road — also known as Linn County Road X-20.

Cathy Cutler, transportation planner with the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 6 office in Cedar Rapids, said the intersection has a high crash rate of 91.3 per 100 million vehicle-miles traveled. The statewide average is 76 per 100 million vehicle-miles traveled.

During the 2012-2016 study period, the intersection saw 25 crashes. Nearly half were broadside collisions caused during left turns.

With that in mind, Cutler said officials are looking at ways to reduce the number of left turns — such as with a diamond interchange with exit lanes and grade separation.

During the meeting, which will include an open forum and formal presentation, the Iowa DOT will collect public feedback on the environmental documentation, preferred alternative, and potential impacts related to the planned highway improvements.

The environmental assessment is now available to review at the Springville Memorial Library and will be available for review during the public hearing.

State staff will be present during the entire meeting and will make a formal presentation at 5:45 p.m.

Those wishing to make a formal statement or ask questions will need to note that at the time of registration. There will be a three-minute limit per speaker during the question-and-answer session. Oral and written statements will be accepted during both the open forum and the formal session.

• Comments: (319) 398-8309; mitchell.schmidt@thegazette.com

