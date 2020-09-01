IOWA DERECHO 2020

He can't say when, but Sen. Grassley confident of derecho recovery aid for more Iowa counties

Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks during a disaster recovery briefing with President Donald Trump at the Eastern Iowa Airport i
Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks during a disaster recovery briefing with President Donald Trump at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s not a matter of if, but when federal assistance will be available for Iowans who sustained damage in the Aug. 10 derecho storm. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Tuesday.

Some of the counties affected by the hurricane force winds will qualify for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency due damage to homes and property when detailed surveys are completed, Grassley said.

“When the dollars actually arrive, I don’t know,” Grassley told reporters, “but there’s no question about the dollars arriving for individuals or for cities or for whatever the law allows. If you qualify, you’re going to get the help.”

According to initial estimates, Iowa sustained at least $4 billion in damage from the derecho. That included at least 8,273 homes destroyed or with major damage at a cost estimated to be $82.7 million with another $23.6 million in estimated damage to public infrastructure, $21.6 million in costs associated with removal and disposal of debris from the storm and about $100 million in damage to private utilities. The remainder, $3.77 billion was damage to crops in the 36 hardest-hit counties.

At present, Linn County is the only area that has received a presidential disaster declaration designation that includes individual assistance. Linn County residents may apply for FEMA individual assistance that provides disaster-affected homeowners, renter, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

To apply, individuals and business owners who sustained losses may call 1-800-621-3362, 1-800-462-7585 for TTY users or visit disasterrecovery.iowa.gov.

According to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, survey were expected to be wrapped up in 17 counties last week. Nine counties withdrew application based on their inability to meet the program’s threshold, according to Director Joyce Flinn.

The state also is looking to add eight counties to those where the Gov. Kim Reynolds requested FEMA public assistance funding for the repair or replacement of public infrastructure and debris removal.

Grassley conceded that at this time he’s “not telling Joe Blow in Cedar Rapids exactly when he or she will get their money, but it will come.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

