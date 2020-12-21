Commuters take heed: Traffic changes coming to I-80/I-380 ramp

CORALVILLE — Significant traffic changes on the Interstate 80/Interstate 380 interchange are anticipated this week as part of the yearslong project of redesigning the junction.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said eastbound I-80 to northbound I-380 traffic will be moved soon to a new flyover ramp. Northbound Highway 218 traffic also will be shifted to new pavement in the median throughout the interchange, the Iowa DOT announced.

Earlier this month, a new I-80 eastbound to Highway 218 southbound exit was opened.

The changes will come with some traffic impacts, the Iowa DOT said:

• I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound is expected to be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Coral Ridge Avenue and Forevergreen Road.

• The I-80 eastbound to the I-380 northbound ramp will be closed starting 7 p.m. Monday for up to three days. Traffic will be detoured to Coral Ridge Avenue and Forevergreen Road.

• Northbound Highway 218 will be reduced to a single lane until the reconstruction of northbound I-380 is complete.

• Highway 218 to the I-80 westbound loop ramp will be closed permanently. Traffic will be detoured to Forevergreen Road.

The entire interchange project is tentatively scheduled to continue through 2024.

