Government

Iowa courts seek 3.9 percent budget increase

DES MOINES — Iowa Judicial Branch officials are proposing a 3.9 percent boost in state funding for fiscal year 2021 — a $191.8 million general fund request that seeks to increase salaries and hire additional staff at clerk of court offices.

The request to increase this fiscal year’s $184.6 million state appropriation by $7.2 million includes $900,000 for the 17 full-time positions required for the clerk of court offices to be staffed at the recommended level of 2.5 FTE positions per courthouse, according to budget documents filed with the Legislative Services Agency and the state Department of Management.

The overall request also seeks $3.6 million for a 3.1 percent pay increase for all noncontract and contract judicial-branch employees and $900,000 for a 2.1 percent salary increase for all judges and magistrates in the state’s eight judicial districts, documents indicate.

Court officials also are seeking $1.5 million to hire four additional district associate judges and 12 staff positions — court reporters, judicial specialists, a staff attorney, law clerks and an administrative assistant — to address increasing workloads and provide more timely resolution of disputes.

Another $250,000 was included for the Jury and Witness Revolving Fund to meet administrative needs associated with interpreting services and to add a full-time language access coordinator position.

The three-member state Revenue Estimating Conference is slated to meet Dec. 12 to set the projected tax revenue amounts that by law become the numbers the governor and Legislature must use for budgeting purposes in the upcoming legislative session.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to issue her two-year budget plan for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 when she makes her Condition of the State address Jan. 14 to a joint session of the 88th Iowa General Assembly.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Linn County supervisors declare climate crisis; Stacey Walker will lead march on City Hall

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst worry time running out for new North America trade deal

Iowa City Council delays vote on lifting rental moratorium

After-hours clubs face $350 fee under Cedar Rapids rules

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food is moving, Need Pizza starts delivery, The Bakery is closing

Kennedy High teacher named Iowa Teacher of the Year

Blue Cargill uniforms pack City Council meeting as second rail yard vote passes

Iowa City architect accused of covertly recording employee pumping breast milk plans to take a plea

Former Cedar Rapids man kills ex-wife, sons in Minneapolis

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.