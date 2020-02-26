Age of cases pending in Iowa court exceeds national standards

DES MOINES — It may sound cliché to say “justice delayed is justice denied,” but Todd Nuccio believes justice delayed is frustrating and costly for Iowans.

Nuccio, the state court administrator, told lawmakers Wednesday it’s “somewhat concerning” that nearly 21 percent of domestic relations cases are pending for more than 12 months. The national standard is that not more than 2 percent of domestic cases — dissolution, custody and paternity cases — should be older than a year.

It’s “quite concerning” that 15 percent of complex civil cases are pending after 24 months and 30 percent of regular civil cases are pending after a year, Nuccio told the House-Senate Judicial Systems Appropriations Subcommittee. The standards for those categories are not more than 2 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

In his annual report on the Iowa Judicial Branch and budget request, Nuccio sought four more district associate judges each year for five years as well as an increase in courthouse personnel reduce the time cases are pending. Some delays, he noted, are due to the litigants, not the judicial system.

“We want to be in a position to offer everybody the ability to get timely justice,” Nuccio said later. “Is one day delay acceptable? Is a year delay acceptable?”

That decision is for legislators to make and for Iowans to tell lawmakers what’s acceptable, he added.

House Judicial Systems Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, doesn’t know what’s acceptable, but said “it’s concerning that we have civil cases that are languishing out there for over a year.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s important that they’re able to accomplish what they need to in a timely manner,” said Worthan. “Most Iowans, I think, would agree that when I’ve got something that needs to be settled in court I don’t want to wait 14 months for it to get settled.”

Nuccio reported that in every category the age of cases pending in the Iowa court system exceeds national standards. For felonies, the standard is not more than 2 percent of cases pending more than two months. In Iowa, it’s 19 percent. For indictable misdemeanors, the standard is not more than 10 percent pending for more than six months. In Iowa, 26 percent of misdemeanor cases are older than six months. For probate cases, the standard is not more than 2 percent for longer than 24 months. In Iowa, 16 percent are older than two years.

Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, an attorney, called the information “extraordinarily valuable” and thought it is impressive that 80 percent of felony cases are resolved in a year.

Although not every Iowans is personally affected by delays in the judicial system, Worthan compared it to needing to see a doctor.

“When you need a doctor you need a doctor. Otherwise, so what,” he said. “When you need the court system, you need it.”

Worthan hasn’t received a budget target for the judicial system, but is optimistic that the Legislature will address some of Nuccio’s staffing concerns.

“We’re going do a lot better than we have in the past,” he said. “I’m thinking people are going to be pleased with what we’re going to be able to do this year.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com