Government

Iowa Court of Appeals chief judge will serve another two-year term

Thomas Bower has been chief since 2019

Judge Thomas Bower (from left), Judge Amanda Potterfield, and Judge Michael Mullins listen to Eric Tindal, attorney for
Judge Thomas Bower (from left), Judge Amanda Potterfield, and Judge Michael Mullins listen to Eric Tindal, attorney for the defendant, as he talks while the Iowa Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Williams v. State at Daehler-Kitchin Auditorium in Marquis Hall on the Coe College campus in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Troy Williams appeals from the denial of his application for post conviction relief, arguing his post conviction relief attorney’s performance was so deficient as to constitute “structural error.” (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — The Iowa Court of Appeals has elected Judge Thomas Bower as chief judge for a second two-year term, court officials announced Monday.

Bower, of Cedar Falls, was selected as chief at the appeals court’s first meeting. A chief is selected in each odd-numbered year by a majority vote to serve a two-year term.

Bower has served on the appeals court since 2012 and was first elected as chief in 2019 when Chief Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel retired.

Bower received his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in 1984 and his law degree from Drake University in 1987.

He was appointed to the district associate court in 1993 and the district court bench in 1995. He was appointed chief judge of the 1st Judicial District Court in 2010.

Before his appointment on the bench, he served was an Ames assistant city attorney and as an assistant Black Hawk County attorney. He helped establish the Black Hawk County Adult Drug Court program in 2006 and a mental health court program in 2009.

Bower is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, Black Hawk County Bar Association and the Iowa Judges Association.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Iowa Court of Appeals is a nine-member, intermediate appellate court. It reviews appeals from trial court that are transferred by the Iowa Supreme Court. An appeals court decision is final unless reviewed by the Supreme Court on a granted further review. The majority of appeals are filed at this level. There were 1,170 opinions filed in 2020.

In addition to day-to-day judicial duties, the chief judge supervises the business of the court, presides over the court and serves on the judicial council. Bower will continue to review cases and write opinions.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa GOP lawmakers advance 'school choice' measures

Iowa House child care bills move forward, but may fall short of need

Waterloo Tyson workers could get protections under proposals to Iowa Legislature

Unity pledges on Day 1, sharp attacks on Day 2

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID-19 vaccine available to Linn County residents 65 and older starting Tuesday

Foot of snow expected with Monday's storm: Here's the forecast

Her family survived the Holocaust, but terror found them in their new home

Mom and son face charges in Cedar Rapids Walmart fight

Iowa public schools hit with a right cross at the Statehouse

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.