Linn County closing buildings to public due to rising COVID-19 numbers

The building closures take effect on Thursday.

Linn County's Jean Oxley Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW, in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 3, 2018. (Lynda Waddington/The Gazette)
02:04PM | Wed, November 18, 2020

Most Linn County buildings will be closed to the public, beginning on Thursday, in response to the county’s rising COVID-19 numbers.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the closures during its Wednesday formal meeting.

The closures will remain in effect until public health conditions improve, a news release said.

Linn County staff will continue to work on-site as well as remotely to provide various county services, the release said.

Residents and businesses will be able to conduct any county business online, by phone, mail, email and with drop boxes located outside of buildings.

The Linn County Courthouse as well as the Juvenile Courthouse will continue to operate with normal hours, however restrictions are in place to limit entry, the release said. The Fillmore Building will continue to maintain regular operations also.

The following Linn County buildings will be closed to the public on Thursday.

-Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 Second St. SW, Cedar Rapids

-Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, 1020 Sixth St. SW, Cedar Rapids (With the exception of the child development center and public health clinic)

-Juvenile Detention Center (Still providing services, but visits will be virtual)

-Secondary Road Department, 1888 County Home Rd., Marion

-Wickiup Hill Learning Center, 10260 Morris Hills Rd., Toddville

-Conservation lodges in Linn County parks

-LIFTS (Office is closed to the public, but routes are still running. Fares will continue to be waived and number of riders is limited)

-Linn County Correctional Center (Has been closed to public since March)

-Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 310 Second Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.co

Covid19
