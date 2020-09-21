Government

Iowa congressional delegation calls for extension of farm aid

Corn, except for a few heavily damaged stalks, lays nearly flat in a field south of Keystone, Iowa, on Monday, Aug. 10,
Corn, except for a few heavily damaged stalks, lays nearly flat in a field south of Keystone, Iowa, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

A proposed continuing resolution from U.S. House Democrats that excludes funding for farm assistance is drawing fire from the Iowa congressional delegation.

A draft of the resolution to fund the federal government until December, unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, does not include an extension of the borrowing authority of the Commodity Credit Corporation.

If that happens, farm profitability and conservation payments, and pandemic assistance for farmers could be delayed. So far, Iowa farmers have received about one-tenth or $1 billion of the nearly $10 billion paid out through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

In a letter to Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Rep. Steve King, and Democratic Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne wrote that Iowa farmers “have not only suffered lost markets and disrupted supply chains from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have also been dealing with drought conditions and the destruction caused by the recent derecho, which destroyed thousands of acres of crops.”

Separately, Finkenauer said Congress must replenish the CCC “without delay, just as they must come together on a coronavirus relief package with additional aid for families, workers, first responders and local governments.”

“It’s great she signed on to the letter,” said state Rep. Ashley Hinson, who is running against Finkenauer, “but she should have been screaming about this to her leadership for weeks because we knew this deadline was coming.”

Finkenauer filed an amendment Monday to extend the funding to ensure payments to farmers are not interrupted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It’s part of the “political games” Pelosi and Finkenauer are playing with farmer relief payments and derecho disaster aid, Hinson said. She suspects it’s another example of Pelosi giving Democrats in vulnerable districts the opportunity to vote against leadership while the speaker knows she has enough votes to pass the continuing resolution.

“That’s why we need to debate again so the congresswoman can clarify her position on this issue,” Hinson said. She and Finkenauer debated once, but the incumbent has not agreed to more debates.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Sen. Chuck Grassley ready for Supreme Court confirmation process

Ashley Hinson calls for 'targeted fixes' to lower health care costs

FEMA center for Linn County residents affected by derecho to close Saturday

Gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety launches ad blitz in key Iowa House races

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cornell College stands apart in its COVID-19 response

Delayed by derecho, school starts in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids mayor takes heat in emails following derecho

Grinnell College cancels classes after DCI IDs Black man's body found in burning ditch

Absentee ballot FAQ: What you need to know about voting by mail in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.