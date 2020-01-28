Iowa City's Rochester Avenue to see reconstruction work next year

IOWA CITY — A heavily traveled Iowa City street in increasingly poor condition is scheduled for improvements in the coming years.

Jason Reichart, senior civil engineer with the City of Iowa City, said Rochester Avenue will be reconstructed from First Avenue to the Ralston Creek bridge. Construction on the project could begin as early as 2021 and finish the following year, Reichart said.

Reichart said the project will include removal of existing pavement, the addition of new pavement, some new sidewalks, utility work, as well as water main and storm sewer improvements. The street sees about 7,000 cars a day, Reichart said.

“The current street pavement has reached the end of its usable life,” he said. “It requires frequent maintenance. The pavement management program the city uses rated that street as ‘poor’ and in need of reconstruction.”

Reichart said original design plans for the project included sidewalk infill in areas along Rochester Avenue. However, in community meetings held with area residents and at a recent Iowa City Council meeting, neighbors expressed a reluctance to add sidewalks.

Michael Hovland, a resident on a side street that runs parallel to Rochester Avenue and one of several residents to address the council about the project, said adding sidewalks to Rochester Avenue would have been “problematic” for the residents of Rochester Court who would have been responsible for maintaining those sidewalks. The project also would have entailed the removal of “historic, mature trees.”

“With the city already losing 2,000-plus ash trees (due to emerald ash borer)” we didn’t feel that it made sense to unnecessarily lose those trees,” Hovland said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reichart said the city believed the benefits of adding sidewalk along Rochester Avenue outweighed the impacts to the trees in the area, 30 of which he said were identified as being volunteer, invasive species or having a “high risk of failure.” City staff recommended going forward with the sidewalk infill and replanting native species in the impacted area.

Ultimately, the Iowa City Council voted unanimously to amend the proposed design elements for the project and only add sidewalk between Rita Lynn Court and Ashwood Drive on the south side of Rochester Avenue.

“The city council did what they were supposed to do,” Hovland said, noting he believes city staff was simply following established policy in making their recommendations. “They listened to opposing viewpoints. They made a decision that was thoughtful, fair and reasonable ... I think everybody involved did exactly what they were supposed to do and did it well. It was a good example of good government at work.”

Reichart said the approved design elements could still include traffic calming and safety features, including improved pedestrian crossings. The city has discussed a pedestrian refuge island with Regina Catholic Education Center staff in order to protect students and teachers there.

Shane Schemmel, communications and marketing coordinator for Regina, said the school is aware of the proposed Rochester Avenue project, but has not taken a position on the options put forward by the city.

”We expect that whatever option the City chooses will provide the best safety opportunities available,” Schemmel said in an email. “The city is aware of our desire for pedestrian safety at various points along Rochester, consistent with our expectation that vehicle and bicycle traffic be routed in the safest possible manner.”

While vehicles should enjoy a smoother ride on the reconstructed Rochester Avenue and pedestrians can look forward to safer crossings, cyclists have something to gain from the project, as well. Reichert said the preliminary designs call for eliminating a center turn lane west from Rita Lynn court and adding bike lanes. He said that aspect of the project was “well-received by pretty much everybody.”

“That was the one slam dunk we had,” he said.

Assistant Transportation Planner Sarah Walz with the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Johnson County said cyclists have frequently pointed to Rochester Avenue as a corridor in need of more bicycle infrastructure.

“People have been asking for a long time just because it’s a heavily-trafficked corridor,” Walz said.

Reichart said $6.4 million has been budgeted for the project, which includes yet-to-be-completed design work. The project consultant, Snyder & Associates, Inc., will use 2020 to complete preliminary and final design work. The city also will use that time for property acquisition. Construction would then begin in 2021.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com