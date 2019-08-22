IOWA CITY

Iowa City's 13th Rummage in the Ramp sets records

Jimmy Crowley of Iowa City on during the 13 annual Rummage in The Ramp on Sunday July 28, 2019 at the Chauncey Swan parking ramp in downtown Iowa City. Originally conceived as a way for the city to deal with the high volume of furniture and household items left on the roadside during Iowa City’s peak moving season, the event has evolved as a way for residents to find unique and inexpensive items. Rummage runs until August 3rd. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
IOWA CITY — Patrons of Iowa City’s Rummage in the Ramp diverted more than 32 tons of used furniture and other items from going to the landfill — a record for the annual event.

Launched by the city in 2007 to keep reusable couches, tables, chairs and other usable items from going to the landfill when leases expire at the end of July, this year’s event saw more than 800 residents donate their no longer wanted possessions. Rummage in the Ramp took place in the Chauncey Swan parking from July 25 to Aug. 3.

According to the city, the event is staffed by “environmental, human services, faith-based and student organizations and nonprofit groups” who then split the profits of the event. Most of the items sold range from $1 to $20. Thirty-one groups volunteered this year and will each get a portion of the record-setting $21,000 raised.

Among the items sold:

— 392 office, dining or outdoor chairs

— 267 boxes of clothing

— 246 bookshelves, dressers or entertainment centers

— 184 coffee or end tables

— 157 small appliances

— 115 boxes of books

— 115 upholstered chairs

— 106 couches

— 67 desks

— 50 large tables

During its 13 years of existence, Rummage in the Ramp has diverted more than 320 tons of items from the landfill, according to the city. Approximately 30,000 people have purchased items, more than 2,500 volunteers have worked the event and more than $208,000 has been raised, the city said.

