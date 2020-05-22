Iowa City to hang banners in recognition of Pride Month

IOWA CITY — Iowa City will show its Pride during the month of June.

The COVID-19 pandemic means the planned 50th Iowa City Pride anniversary celebration won’t take place in person, but virtual events are still planned, said Iowa City Equity Director Stefanie Bowers. In addition to those online celebrations, Pride banners will go up in Iowa City for Pride Month in June.

“The flag reminds us of the sacrifices made by activists involved in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement,” said Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague in a statement. “For the past 50 years, Iowa City has led the way in this fight towards full inclusivity and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. As mayor, and a part of the LGBTQ+ family, I am beyond honored to fly this indelible icon, not only at City Hall, but through the streets of Iowa City in commemoration of 50 Years of Pride in Iowa City.”

Pride banners will be displayed along Washington, Wade and Williams streets. A Pride flag will also be hung on the flagpole in front of City Hall, Bowers said.

Pride month has traditionally been celebrated nationwide in June in recognition of the June 1969 Stonewall Riots following the raid of a gay bar by New York City police. In 1970, the University of Iowa’s Gay Liberation Front participated in UI’s Homecoming parade. Iowa City is one of the few cities in the United States to have been involved in LGBTQ civil rights for 50 years, Bowers said.

“Iowa City Pride could not be here and could not have grown into the organization it is today without the determination, fight, and support of our community,” said Iowa City Pride President Tony Sivanthaphanith in a statement. “We are forever thankful. Pride has many different meanings to all of us in the community: what started as a protest and fight for rights, to celebrations of those struggles, to coming out and accepting ourselves and others. This year, we might not be able to celebrate in person, but we can still celebrate together.”

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com