Iowa City parking meters, ramps, resume operation

IOWA CITY — City officials announced Friday it will begin collecting fees at its parking ramps and parking meters at 7 a.m. Monday.

Hourly fees had been waived since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and closure of downtown businesses.

Street spaces will remain available for curbside pickup and to-go orders from restaurants and other businesses throughout the summer.

Officials encourage the use of mobile apps, credit cards and automated pay equipment to reduce face-to-face transactions.

Parking facilities and equipment continue to be disinfected daily, the city said in a news release.