Government

Iowa City mayor signs brief in support of LGBTQ Supreme Court cases

Christina Asaro(cq) of Mount Pleasant, IA waves the Pride Flag during the 49th annual Iowa City Pride Fest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Despite heavy rain to start the noontime parade, thousands flooded downtown Iowa City to celebrate the gay and queer community.(Ben Roberts/Freelance)
Christina Asaro(cq) of Mount Pleasant, IA waves the Pride Flag during the 49th annual Iowa City Pride Fest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Despite heavy rain to start the noontime parade, thousands flooded downtown Iowa City to celebrate the gay and queer community.(Ben Roberts/Freelance)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton has joined nearly 100 mayors and municipalities across the country in supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer protections for employees in the workplace.

According to a news release from the City of Iowa City, Throgmorton on July 3 signed a friend-of-the-court brief filed in three LGBTQ cases to be heard by the United States Supreme Court next term. Throgmorton joins nearly 100 other mayors and municipalities in signing the brief.

“No one should experience discrimination because of who they are or who they love and everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, fairness and respect,” Throgmorton said in a statement. “Our LGBT neighbors and community members make important contributions to our community and they just want the same thing as every other resident: to raise a family, to make a decent living and to feel accepted in the city they call home.”

The cases involve three plaintiffs, all who claim they lost their jobs due to being gay or transgender.

l Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Dem presidential candidates take on climate change at Cedar Rapids forums

Iowa agrees to $115M increase in new Medicaid contracts

Temporary injunction denied in challenge to Iowa judicial nominating changes

PAC backing Democrat Greenfield targets Ernst

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowa father dies in fireworks mishap

Chew on this: Pig & Porter closes, Crisp on hiatus, plus a new sushi spot

Former Iowa City paraeducator receives suspended sentence for child sexual abuse

Iowa is 2nd best state for retirement: study

Cedar Rapids man faces up to 20 years for child pornography

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.