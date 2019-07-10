Iowa City mayor signs brief in support of LGBTQ Supreme Court cases

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton has joined nearly 100 mayors and municipalities across the country in supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer protections for employees in the workplace.

According to a news release from the City of Iowa City, Throgmorton on July 3 signed a friend-of-the-court brief filed in three LGBTQ cases to be heard by the United States Supreme Court next term. Throgmorton joins nearly 100 other mayors and municipalities in signing the brief.

“No one should experience discrimination because of who they are or who they love and everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, fairness and respect,” Throgmorton said in a statement. “Our LGBT neighbors and community members make important contributions to our community and they just want the same thing as every other resident: to raise a family, to make a decent living and to feel accepted in the city they call home.”

The cases involve three plaintiffs, all who claim they lost their jobs due to being gay or transgender.

