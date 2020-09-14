Iowa City extends mask mandate into November

IOWA CITY — Iowa City’s mask mandate has been extended for two months.

According to a news release. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Monday extended the mask mandate originally put into place on July 21. The order has been extended to Nov. 13.

Teague’s order requires that masks be worn in all inside all public spaces and outside when social distancing is not possible. Businesses that remain open during the pandemic are not to allow customers without a mask to enter or be served. Businesses are also required to post signs at their entrance on the face mask requirement.

Exemptions from the order include when alone or with other household members, traveling alone in a personal vehicle or with household members, while eating or drinking in a restaurant, when exercising outside and when receiving a service that requires masks be removed, such as a doctor’s appointment.

Violations of the order are subject to a $105 fine for the first offense and $855 for second and subsequent offenses. Anyone wanting to report violations of the order can call the routine police business line at 319-356-6800.

