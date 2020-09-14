CORONAVIRUS

Iowa City extends mask mandate into November

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague speaks during a Speak Up, Speak Out listening post event at outside the Neighborhood Commun
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague speaks during a Speak Up, Speak Out listening post event at outside the Neighborhood Community Center at Pheasant Ridge Apartments in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:27PM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Iowa City extends mask mandate into November

02:22PM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Joni Ernst sees COVID-19 relief, infrastructure bill still possible - ...

02:09PM | Mon, September 14, 2020

University of Iowa COVID cases top 1,800

01:32PM | Mon, September 14, 2020

395 new COVID-19 cases across Iowa, four additional deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — Iowa City’s mask mandate has been extended for two months.

According to a news release. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Monday extended the mask mandate originally put into place on July 21. The order has been extended to Nov. 13.

Teague’s order requires that masks be worn in all inside all public spaces and outside when social distancing is not possible. Businesses that remain open during the pandemic are not to allow customers without a mask to enter or be served. Businesses are also required to post signs at their entrance on the face mask requirement.

Exemptions from the order include when alone or with other household members, traveling alone in a personal vehicle or with household members, while eating or drinking in a restaurant, when exercising outside and when receiving a service that requires masks be removed, such as a doctor’s appointment.

Violations of the order are subject to a $105 fine for the first offense and $855 for second and subsequent offenses. Anyone wanting to report violations of the order can call the routine police business line at 319-356-6800.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:27PM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Iowa City extends mask mandate into November

02:22PM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Joni Ernst sees COVID-19 relief, infrastructure bill still possible - ...

02:09PM | Mon, September 14, 2020

University of Iowa COVID cases top 1,800
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Joni Ernst sees COVID-19 relief, infrastructure bill still possible - after election

University of Iowa COVID cases top 1,800

395 new COVID-19 cases across Iowa, four additional deaths

University of Iowa and Northern Iowa nix spring break, maintain hybrid learning next semester

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Financial decision led to Cedar Rapids First Ave. McDonald's closing

Judge again sides with GOP, ruling prefilled Johnson County absentee ballot request forms not allowed

Terry Branstad to step down next month as U.S. ambassador to China

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substation

Monday's Dateline NBC episode on Michelle Martinko features Gazette reporter Trish Mehaffey

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate