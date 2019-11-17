Government

Iowa City kicks off program to manage city deer population

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City has kicked off its program to manage the city’s deer population.

The city has placed deer crossing signage in several locations, including along Scott Boulevard and First Avenue.

City officials say deer activity in these areas is likely to increase in the coming weeks, and drivers are urged to use caution in the posted locations.

The city has also signed a contract with White Buffalo to sharp shoot during the upcoming winter to reduce the growing population of deer within city limits.

