What to know about the Iowa City Council election

In Iowa City, there’s only one competitive city council race on the ballot. Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s city elections.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Closing time is an hour earlier than previous elections.)

Just the FAQs: What you need to know to vote in Tuesday’s city and school elections

Who are the candidates?

Three candidates — Megan Alter, Laura Bergus and Janice Weiner — are vying for two at-large seats being vacated on the council. Also on the ballot are two district seats, but they are unopposed: In District A, Pauline Taylor is seeking reelection, and John Thomas is seeking his seat again in District C.

Where the candidates stand

The Gazette invited the candidates for the at-large seats to write columns to share their platforms:

• Alter: Local government can address child care crisis

• Bergus: Public should have easier access to information

• Weiner: Public service means doing the right thing for all

The Gazette’s editorial board weighed in on the race, too.

Gazette endorsement: Three new candidates in Iowa City at-large race

What else is on the ballot?

There are no city measures, but school elections are on the ballot this time around. Here’s what to expect:

Iowa City school vote: What you need to know about Tuesday’s school elections

Have questions?

For more information on voting, finding your precinct and what’s on the ballot, visit the Johnson County auditor’s website.

• Find your polling place: Use this tool from the Johnson County auditor. Just enter your address.