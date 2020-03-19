CORONAVIRUS

Iowa City and Coralville drop fares on city buses

An Iowa City Transit bus sits at a stop on Washington Street in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (The Gazette)
An Iowa City Transit bus sits at a stop on Washington Street in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:56AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Iowa City and Coralville drop fares on city buses

07:00AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Chew on This: Five sports bars offering carryout in the Corridor

12:00AM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Health care providers, dentists scale back elective procedures, surgeries

07:08PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Businesses asked to take survey to guide response to COVID-19

06:33PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Iowa now has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19

06:20PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Johnson County suspends volunteer income tax assistance program
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — Iowa City and Coralville have suspended bus fares, but has asked riders to limit travel to only essential trips.

Additionally, riders have been asked to enter the bus through the back door.

“The measures help promote social distancing, while also enabling the city to provide essential transportation services,” said Iowa City transportation director Darian Nagle-Gamm in a news release.

The City of Coralville in a news release also encouraged riders to practice social distancing both at bus stops and when entering, exiting and riding on city buses.

Both cities said riders with mobility devices or issues can still board the bus through the front door by knocking on the front entrance of the bus.

In addition to dropping fares, the cities have stepped up nightly cleaning of the buses with disinfectants and targeting the driver’s area and common surfaces. In Iowa City, posters with hygiene recommendations in English, Spanish and Chinese have been put up on every bus. Signs have also been placed on Coralville buses recommending good hygiene practices.

Spray bottles of disinfectant, boxes of Nitrile gloves and paper towels have been placed on each Iowa City bus. Coralville bus drivers have been access to disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer at all times.

Each Iowa City Transit/parking restroom and wash areas have been equipped with antibacterial soap and hand-washing guides and transit offices and break areas are disinfected several times a day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The city said that disinfectant wipes will not be available to individual riders due to their limited quantity.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:12PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Grassley can't see why China upset by calling COVID-19 'Chinese virus' ...

05:57PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Bowling 'felt like normal' in uncertain times, but alleys in Iowa are closing fo ...

05:46PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Iowa City declares civil emergency

05:06PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

2020 Drake Relays postponed due to coronavirus

04:58PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Kirkwood baseball coach Todd Rima focused on players, not 600-win milestone

04:32PM | Wed, March 18, 2020

Markets fall sharply, volatility takes hold
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Chew on This: Five sports bars offering carryout in the Corridor

Health care providers, dentists scale back elective procedures, surgeries

Businesses asked to take survey to guide response to COVID-19

Iowa now has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa universities cancel spring commencement, move courses online for semester

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 18: RUN CRANDIC called off, to be replaced with virtual event

REVIEW: Buddy Holly's memory will not fade away

The Fish Store hopes to keep Boston Fish legacy alive

Polling shows tight race in Iowa's 1st District

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.