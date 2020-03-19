Iowa City and Coralville drop fares on city buses

IOWA CITY — Iowa City and Coralville have suspended bus fares, but has asked riders to limit travel to only essential trips.

Additionally, riders have been asked to enter the bus through the back door.

“The measures help promote social distancing, while also enabling the city to provide essential transportation services,” said Iowa City transportation director Darian Nagle-Gamm in a news release.

The City of Coralville in a news release also encouraged riders to practice social distancing both at bus stops and when entering, exiting and riding on city buses.

Both cities said riders with mobility devices or issues can still board the bus through the front door by knocking on the front entrance of the bus.

In addition to dropping fares, the cities have stepped up nightly cleaning of the buses with disinfectants and targeting the driver’s area and common surfaces. In Iowa City, posters with hygiene recommendations in English, Spanish and Chinese have been put up on every bus. Signs have also been placed on Coralville buses recommending good hygiene practices.

Spray bottles of disinfectant, boxes of Nitrile gloves and paper towels have been placed on each Iowa City bus. Coralville bus drivers have been access to disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer at all times.

Each Iowa City Transit/parking restroom and wash areas have been equipped with antibacterial soap and hand-washing guides and transit offices and break areas are disinfected several times a day.

The city said that disinfectant wipes will not be available to individual riders due to their limited quantity.

