Iowa City Downtown District looking for new nighttime mayor

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Downtown District is looking for a new nighttime mayor to be an arts, culture and nightlife liaison.

The nighttime mayor role was created to better engage with businesses open after traditional business hours and was inspired by similar roles in Europe, especially Amsterdam. The full-time position will be supported by the district’s new Nightlife, Arts and Culture Council.

The district first hired a nighttime mayor in April 2017. Angela Winnike served until December 2018 when she resigned to move to the West Coast.

Applications for the position are due by April 1.

“The nighttime mayor position has offered us a great opportunity to better serve our businesses operating after 5 p.m. and work with student organizations looking for alternative programming,” district Executive Director Nancy Bird said in a news release. “We know our nightlife is an important asset. So we have refined the current application to address the lessons learned by Winnike and other night manager roles over the past two years to establish a stronger presence.”

Despite the position’s title, Bird said the work hours will primarily be during the day, working with businesses like hotels and restaurants.

District staff are hoping to find someone with a background in communications, marketing or hospitality who lives in the area.

