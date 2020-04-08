Iowa City delays Farmers Market opening until at least June

IOWA CITY — It will be at least June before the Iowa City Farmer’s Market returns.

Typically running from the first week in May to the last week of October in the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, the City of Iowa City decided instead to delay opening day until Saturday June 6, according to a news release. The move is in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The farmers market usually takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The city said Wednesday the date and format of the farmers market could change in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

