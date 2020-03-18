CORONAVIRUS

Iowa City declares civil emergency

People walk by the Iowa City City Hall which includes the Police Department in Iowa City on Wednesday, November 5, 2014. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague declared a civil emergency Wednesday in response to COVID-19.

According to a news release from City Manager Geoff Fruin, the declaration gives Teague “additional measures to maintain health, welfare and safety within the community.”

Among the immediate measures provided by the civil emergency declaration is granting the Iowa City Police Department the ability to cite or arrest anyone who violates Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State of Emergency orders: the closing of bars, restaurants, theaters and other event spaces; and the banning of all social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings of more than 10 people.

Fruin has also been granted “the power to purchase or lease goods and services to help further the response to COVID-19 without the city’s standard competitive procurement procedure.”

The Iowa City Police Department also said in a social media post they will be changing their procedures for responding to calls for service.

“To lessen the risk of exposure, when possible, we will be taking reports over the phone,” the police department said.

Police said they are practicing social distancing and frequently cleaning their equipment, vehicles and the police department headquarters to lower the risk of exposure.

