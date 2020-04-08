Iowa City Council rejects solar project in city park

IOWA CITY — Iowa City residents and their elected officials have made clear they don’t want city-owned prairie used for a solar energy project.

The Iowa City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted down a resolution that would have seen the city lease nearly 19 acres of Waterworks Praire Park to MidAmerican Energy for the construction of a large-scale solar energy system. The council — which has been holding its meetings online — received correspondence from citizens asking them to reject the lease.

“Please, please do not destroy this beautiful resource,” wrote Nancy McMullen in an email to council. “We walk, run, walk our dog thru (sic) this area almost daily and so enjoy the solitude and natural beauty. there must certainly be a more sociable location for the solar panels.”

Under the proposed agreement, the city would have leased 18.89 acres of the park to MidAmerican for 30 years with the option to extend the lease for a decade. The city would have received an annual payment starting at $13,440 that would have increased by 3 percent annually.

Fruin said the land at the 200-acre Waterworks Prairie Park — located just off the intersection of Interstate 80 and Dubuque Street and home to ponds, wetlands, prairie, trails and wildlife — cannot be developed. There are no other amenities on the land in question and trail use would not have been impacted, Fruin said.

City council member Laura Bergus said she voted against the least due to the “overwhelming public input and opposition to it.”

“It was really surprising to me, the amount of opposition to it,” Bergus said.

Bergus said she believed the city forecasted the proposed installation when it passed the ordinance allowing for a utility-scale installion. She also said one of her takeaways during her campaign for city council last year was that goals set in relation to the climate crisis declared by the city in 2019 might mean making sacrifices in some areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, though, Bergus said she wanted to vote to represent the public and voted against the lease.

If approved, MidAmerican would have installed about 10,000 solar panels in the park. MidAmerican also would have been responsible for replacing the existing prairie with low-growth pollinators and perennials.

Fruin said there are no alternative plans for a partnership with MidAmerican Energy right now.

“It is unlikely that such a partnership will be able to move forward in the next couple of years, but we are committed to trying to pursue a meaningful partnership in the years ahead,” he said.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com