Iowa City closes library, other facilities in response to COVID-19

IOWA CITY — The City of Iowa City has announced closures and programming changes across the community in response to COVID-19.

“The Iowa Department of Public Health has released new mitigation guidelines and in accordance with these recommendations, the city will be closing some facilities and postponing programs,” Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin said in a press release.

Fruin said the changes are effective immediately and will remain in effect until at least April 5.

— The Iowa City Public Library, including the Bookmobile, is closed. All programs, events and classes have been postponed. Due dates have been extended and fines have been suspended.

— The Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, Terry Trueblood Lodge and Ned Ashton House are all closed. Spring Break Camp has been canceled and participants will be refunded. Recreation programming, including swim lessons, will be canceled through at least April 5.

— The Iowa City/Johnson County Senior Center is closed to the public and Senior Center members.

— The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is closed to the public, including volunteers. Anyone who needs to bring an animal in is asked to call the animal shelter at 319-356-5295.

Fruin said city hall remains open at this time, but residents are advised to only make “essential” trips to the facility. He advised that city utilities, parking citations and other city bills can be paid online.

“This situation is rapidly evolving and more changes are expected,” Fruin said in the press release.

