Iowa City Airport receives two grants

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Municipal Airport has received two grants totaling nearly a half-million dollars to upgrade the facility.

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, announced Wednesday the airport received a $373,748 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to remove tree obstructions in order to improve the safety of airfield operations.

A second grant from the FAA for $105,000 will be used to repair 2,500 feet of runway, maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and minimize foreign object debris, Loebsack said.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com