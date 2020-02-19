Government

Iowa City Airport receives two grants

A Ford Tri-Motor airplane takes off from the runway at the Iowa City Municipal Airport in Iowa City on Thursday, June 7,
A Ford Tri-Motor airplane takes off from the runway at the Iowa City Municipal Airport in Iowa City on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Municipal Airport has received two grants totaling nearly a half-million dollars to upgrade the facility.

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, announced Wednesday the airport received a $373,748 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to remove tree obstructions in order to improve the safety of airfield operations.

A second grant from the FAA for $105,000 will be used to repair 2,500 feet of runway, maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and minimize foreign object debris, Loebsack said.

