Iowa Board of Medicine urges governor to require shelter in place

Only five states, including Iowa, don't have similar orders

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference updating Iowan's on the status of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Johnston. There have been 66 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 614 positive cases and two additional deaths according to the IDPH. Brian Powers/pool, The Register
Iowa Board of Medicine urges governor to require shelter in place

The Iowa Board of Medicine voted Friday to send Gov. Kim Reynolds a letter asking her to issue a shelter-in-place order, adding to the chorus of voices pushing for stronger action in Iowa to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Iowa is among only five states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Arkansas, that don’t have statewide orders to shelter in place. As of Thursday night, 38 states were under such orders and seven states had at least one city that has mandated people stay at home, USA Today reported.

The Iowa Attorney General has determined cities and counties can’t issue their own orders.

Reynolds has argued she “can’t lock the state down” because she wants to keep open the supply chain and make critical services available to Iowans. But there have been criticisms about businesses still open, including gun shops, craft stores and car dealerships.

Several cities and counties have asked for Reynolds to further in restricting Iowans’ outings. Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart asked for a shelter-in-place order March 24 and the Johnson County Board of Supervisors sent Reynolds a letter Monday.

The Iowa Board of Medicine, an 8-person board including six physicians, licenses doctors and regulates the practice of medicine in Iowa. The board’s letter was not available Friday afternoon, but the agenda item approved by the group said they wanted Reynolds to issue a shelter-in-place order “due to the risks to health care providers.”

