Iowa AG Miller says Governor Reynolds won't agree to sue postal service over recent changes

In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines. Iowa’s Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general’s requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state’s involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds’ approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
DES MOINES — Iowa’s Democratic attorney general says he was rebuffed by Republican Kim Reynolds in his request join a multistate lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service.

Iowa’s GOP-controlled Legislature passed a measure in 2019 to muzzle Miller, the longest serving state attorney general in the nation, in having Iowa join suits that often challenged the Trump administration.

But Reynolds vetoed the bill after striking a deal with Miller that he would ask her first.

“As per my agreement with Gov. Kim Reynolds, I requested to join a lawsuit challenging changes at the U.S. Postal Service,” Miller said in a statement. “The governor did not consent.”

He expressed support for the state attorneys general pursuing the lawsuit against what critics see as a Trump administration attempt to suppress mail-in votes during the pandemic.

“I also want to encourage Iowans to vote by mail and assure them that I will do everything I can to ensure all eligible votes will be counted,” he said in the statement.

Reynolds’ office did not respond to a request for comment.

