Iowa adding $20 million coronavirus-related small business help

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday the state is expanding by $20 million its $4 million state grant assistance program that is aimed at helping small businesses that have been adversely affected by state orders to close temporarily as the coronavirus epidemic unfolds in Iowa.

Debi Durham, director of the state Economic Development Authority, said 503 grants were sent out last night totaling more than $10 million and will grow daily until the state hits the $24 million that is being distributed from the state’s economic emergency fund and EDA budget.

Durham said many of the first grant recipients were restaurants and other businesses hit by the first wave of closures ordered last week to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but more money will be distributed to many economic sectors that produced more than 14,000 applications seeking $148 million in eligible requests from struggling businesses.

Iowa officials announced last month that there were making $4 million in state assistance available to small businesses — especially those in “consumer-facing” industries” — as a “stop-gap” measure for up to 30 days to supplement federal aid that was approved to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds said she expects to hear more details and guidance next week from federal officials who have indicated Iowa will receive a $1.25 billion block grant as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by President Trump.

The new Iowa Small Business Relief Program is designed to offer eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest. Half the money is coming from the state’s economic emergency fund and half from the IEDA budget.

Reynolds said the state Department of Revenue has received about 5,700 applications for the tax deferral provisions of up to 60 days.

To be eligible for a small business relief grant, eligible businesses must be experiencing business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have employed between two and 25 people prior to March 17. The state grants are intended to assist eligible businesses in maintaining operations or reopening, and the funds may not be used to pay debts incurred prior to March 17.

After posting its first 100-plus day Tuesday, Reynolds said Iowa reported 97 new positive cases Wednesday – bringing the overall total to 1,145 in 79 of Iowa’s 99 counties. The daily count of negative cases was 1,151, bringing that total so far to 12,821.

Currently, there are 122 Iowans being treated in hospitals for illnesses or symptoms related to the coronavirus, while 431 (or 38 percent) of those who contracted the disease have recovered.

Iowa also has 1,329 test kits at the state hygienic lab and from other sources.

