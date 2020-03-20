Feds announce new reprieve for income taxes

The Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he announced over Twitter.

The tweet marked a change from what the administration had said earlier. Under the previous scenario, taxpayers still would have had to file federal returns by the traditional April 15 deadline but then have an extra 90 days to pay any additional tax due.

A day earlier, the state Department of Revenue also gave a reprieve to those who are required to file an Iowa state return.

The order extends to July 31 the filing and payment deadlines for Iowa income, franchise, and moneys and credits taxes that otherwise were due starting March 19. Also, state income tax refunds from returns already filed continue to be processed. Taxpayers can check the status of their state refunds at tax.iowa.gov/wheres-my-refund.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.