BREAKING NEWS

Feds announce new reprieve for income taxes

Iowa also has extended deadline for state taxes

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 1040 Individual Income Tax forms in New York on Feb. 17, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg pho
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 1040 Individual Income Tax forms in New York on Feb. 17, 2016. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Michael Nagle.
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:16PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 19: Students move out, Coronavirus c ...

10:53AM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Canceling much-cherished events because of coronavirus takes psychological toll

10:35AM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Feds announce new reprieve for income taxes

06:00AM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Steps for dealing with coronavirus and your workplace

08:12PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Iowa governor: No shelter-in-place order; state working to help hospitals

08:00PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

COVID-19 health crisis puts 'unprecedented burden' on homeless shelters ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gazette staff and wires

The Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he announced over Twitter.

The tweet marked a change from what the administration had said earlier. Under the previous scenario, taxpayers still would have had to file federal returns by the traditional April 15 deadline but then have an extra 90 days to pay any additional tax due.

A day earlier, the state Department of Revenue also gave a reprieve to those who are required to file an Iowa state return.

The order extends to July 31 the filing and payment deadlines for Iowa income, franchise, and moneys and credits taxes that otherwise were due starting March 19. Also, state income tax refunds from returns already filed continue to be processed. Taxpayers can check the status of their state refunds at tax.iowa.gov/wheres-my-refund.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:57PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Landlords, renters grapple with rent as COVID-19 impacts jobs

07:00PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Clock starts for University of Iowa students to leave dorms

04:45PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

University of Iowa dentistry student tests positive for coronavirus

04:26PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

With county conventions postponed, Iowa Democrats look at options

03:23PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Blood center sees 'loss' of 3,000 projected donations since coronavirus ...

02:53PM | Thu, March 19, 2020

Multiple Eastern Iowa hotels temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns, Kirkwoo ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Gazette staff and wires

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Canceling much-cherished events because of coronavirus takes psychological toll

Steps for dealing with coronavirus and your workplace

Iowa governor: No shelter-in-place order; state working to help hospitals

COVID-19 health crisis puts 'unprecedented burden' on homeless shelters

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two Collins Aerospace employees quarantined after showing COVID-19 symptoms

University of Iowa dentistry student tests positive for coronavirus

Multiple Eastern Iowa hotels temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns, Kirkwood Hotel donates food to charities

Chew on This: Five sports bars offering carryout in the Corridor

Our most vulnerable neighbors are hit hardest by public health emergency

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.