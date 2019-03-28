In wake of floods, Reynolds OKs public health disaster emergency

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday declared a public health disaster emergency for the state in the wake of widespread flooding that began to inundate swaths of Iowa two weeks ago.

The proclamation authorizes the Iowa Department of Public Health to take steps to protect the public’s health and mobilizes public health response teams. These teams are made up of volunteers from health care facilities, local environmental agencies, the state and county medical examiner’s offices and the private sector.

“Local resources and capabilities are quickly becoming overwhelmed,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Authorizing the mobilization of public health response teams will ease that burden as this emergency event continues.”

Reynolds is scheduled to speak with reporters at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Rapids.

“Governor Reynold’s proclamation will give the department more flexibility to respond to public health emergencies as needed,” said a statement from Iowa Public Health Director Gerd Clabaugh. “Our staff and trained volunteers are ready to respond to and help affected Iowans recover from the floods.”

Earlier this month, when a “bomb cyclone” storm triggered the massive flooding, the state health department said there was an uptick in reports of hypothermia.

“What’s unique this year, since the flooding started early due to snowpack melting and ice jams, we’ve heard anecdotally of increased reports of hypothermia,” said Ken Sharp, Department of Public Health division director for acute disease prevention, emergency response and environmental health, in an interview with The Gazette. “There are reports of individuals going into very cold water and then later showing up at the hospital with hypothermia.”

The department has provided a guide for staying safe — including tips about food and water — at idph.iowa.gov/flooding

Last Saturday, President Donald Trump granted a disaster declaration for 56 Iowa counties swamped by the flooding.

The presidential declaration will make assistance available to homeowners, renters, businesses, public entities and select nonprofit organizations in counties affected by flooding in the Missouri River Valley in western Iowa. The declaration also will provide aid to Allamakee, Bremer, Butler, Fayette, Tama and Winneshiek counties in Eastern Iowa.

Details on who is eligible and how to apply, as well as other Iowa flooding updates, are available at floods2019.iowa.gov