Government

In Florida, $500K to settle complaints against former Cedar Rapids Police Chief

Greg Graham
Greg Graham

The city leaders in Ocala, Fla. agreed on Tuesday to pay $500,000 to settle complaints against the city’s police chief, Greg Graham, who led the Cedar Rapids Police Department from 2008 to 2012.

Accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination by three former Ocala police officers led to the settlement of $270,000 for Matthew Sams, $155,000 for Casey E. Walsh, and $75,000 for Rachel Mangum, according to Ocala.com, the online version of Ocala StarBanner newspaper.

Walsh and Mangum had alleged Graham made sexually-charged comments to them during a night out drinking in May 2016 and separately faced inappropriate sexual comments on other occasions, according to the newspaper.

Graham took a temporary leave of absence during an internal investigation, which cleared him of wrongdoing. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn has maintained support for the chief and urged the city to continue defending Graham rather than settle, according to the paper.

Federal and state complaints were also filed. A federal magistrate dismissed sexual harassment complaints by Walsh but not two counts of retaliation, according to the paper. The federal equal employment commission found “reasonable cause” to believe Graham discriminated against Mangum because of her sex, according to the paper.

Paid through city insurance, the settlement acknowledges no wrongdoing by any party and dismisses any pending complaints, according to the paper.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids acquires remnants of Rock Island Railroad bridge for pedestrian span

Iowa U.S. House Democrats support impeachment inquiry

Linn County League fans out to sign up voters

Iowa Supreme Court justice again refuses to recuse himself from judicial nominating challenge

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'Economic engine' of Cy-Hawk rivalry will continue, officials say

Busch will end ties with Carson King after report highlights social media posts he made as 16-year-old

C.R. man charged with sex exploitation of children, connected to Philippines livestreaming investigation

Demi Moore drops shocking revelations about Ashton Kutcher, sexual assault and sobriety

His Hands Free Clinic fundraiser uses laughter as medicine

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.