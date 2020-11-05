Government

Free Wi-Fi comes to two Iowa City parks

Chauncey Swan Park next to the Chauncey building in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazett
Chauncey Swan Park next to the Chauncey building in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — You can now browse, shop and chat online from two of Iowa City’s parks.

The City of Iowa City announced in a news release Thursday it has partnered with ImOn Communications to offer free Wi-Fi in Riverfront Crossings and Chauncey Swan parks. Chauncey Swan Park is adjacent to City Hall and home to the Iowa City Farmers Market.

“Not only will this new Wi-Fi location provide another safe place for Iowa City residents to access the internet during the pandemic,” said Ashley Monroe, Assistant City Manager, in a statement. “It will also be a great addition to the parks and the Farmers Market when we are able to gather there again safely.”

According to the city, ImOn’s Wi-Fi network is commercial grade and state of the art. The high-speed, 10-gigabite fiber network will be accessible throughout the parks and the Chauncey Swan parking ramp.

“ImOn Communications is pleased to continue our partnership with the City of Iowa City to bring free Wi-Fi service to additional locations in Iowa City,” said Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn, in a statement. “We are proud to be able to help community members access the internet safely and conveniently.”

The city said they are working to bring free Wi-Fi to other locations in the city.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Initial unemployment in Iowa increases for third consecutive week

Iowa voters set all-time turnout high

Iowa voters hand 'mandate' to Republican state lawmakers, leader says

Iowa GOP freshman now confront Democratic U.S. House

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump's path

These maps show how Iowa voted in the 2020 election

As COVID-19 cases rise, local restaurants try to extend patio season with fire pits, heaters, 'igloos'

Presidential Election Results 2020

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to set records in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.