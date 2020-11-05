Free Wi-Fi comes to two Iowa City parks

IOWA CITY — You can now browse, shop and chat online from two of Iowa City’s parks.

The City of Iowa City announced in a news release Thursday it has partnered with ImOn Communications to offer free Wi-Fi in Riverfront Crossings and Chauncey Swan parks. Chauncey Swan Park is adjacent to City Hall and home to the Iowa City Farmers Market.

“Not only will this new Wi-Fi location provide another safe place for Iowa City residents to access the internet during the pandemic,” said Ashley Monroe, Assistant City Manager, in a statement. “It will also be a great addition to the parks and the Farmers Market when we are able to gather there again safely.”

According to the city, ImOn’s Wi-Fi network is commercial grade and state of the art. The high-speed, 10-gigabite fiber network will be accessible throughout the parks and the Chauncey Swan parking ramp.

“ImOn Communications is pleased to continue our partnership with the City of Iowa City to bring free Wi-Fi service to additional locations in Iowa City,” said Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn, in a statement. “We are proud to be able to help community members access the internet safely and conveniently.”

The city said they are working to bring free Wi-Fi to other locations in the city.

