I-380 updates to be discussed at Iowa DOT meeting in Hiawatha

A public meeting to discuss proposed improvements and widening of Interstate 380 will be held later this month in Hiawatha.

The Iowa Department of Transportation meeting was originally scheduled for last month but was canceled for inclement weather. It is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Hiawatha City Hall, 101 Emmons St.

The meeting will include an open forum and a presentation by Iowa DOT staff starting at 5 p.m.

The topic of discussion is proposed improvements to I-380 between Collins Road/Iowa 100 and County Home Road. Improvements could include making the interstate six lanes, rebuilding the Boyson Road interchange and adding an interchange at Tower Terrace Road.

