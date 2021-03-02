House advances Board of Regents free speech bill, despite lawmaker concerns

Despite concerns from one Democratic lawmaker about overly broad and vague language, a free speech bill requiring Iowa’s Board of Regents to implement policies, training, restrictions, and repercussions for First Amendment violations advanced out of committee Tuesday.

As a University of Iowa law professor, Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, told her colleagues in the House judiciary committee that provisions in the proposed bill — as written — would be difficult to actualize, could hamstring the campus, and put professors or instructors in murky territory.

Reporting much of the bill’s language comes from the regents’ own list free-speech recommendations for its public universities, which the board approved last week, Bohannan bristled at the notion of baking it all — as is — into Iowa Code.

“Those recommendations were meant to be the start of a process to develop nuanced, meaningful policies around some of these different issues,” Bohannan said. “But when the shorthand for those are put into Iowa Code, I think that they become really problematic.”

Despite her concerns, the committee Tuesday voted 20-1 to advance HSB237.

“I agree with a lot that Rep. Bohannan said, I do think there are some problems with the language,” Rep. Mary Lynn Wolfe, D-Clinton, said, but noted concerns can’t be too serious if Board of Regents lobbyists haven’t declared their institutions as being against the bill.

“When I look at who’s registered for and against the bill, I see that the Board of Regents is registered undecided, which leads me to believe that at least they don’t have strong opposition to it,” Wolfe said, airing expectations that concerns with the bill’s language will be ironed out as the process proceeds.

“I’m hoping that once it passes out of committee that some of these institutions or organizations that are directly impacted by the bill will either work to come up with language to make it better,” she said. “Or, perhaps, they’re fine with it.”

Free speech has become the central issue affecting Iowa’s public universities this Legislative session, with lawmakers introducing several bills aimed at cracking down on First Amendment violations, imposing stricter oversight of teaching and instructors, and demanding stronger policies.

Even regents-related bills that don’t explicitly address free speech have First Amendment ties, like those aimed at eliminating tenure so administrators can have more freedom to fire “bad professors.”

The House bill sent on to the floor Tuesday not only requires more training and First Amendment education, it bars university resources from being used for “partisan activities.”

It also prohibits university leaders — like presidents, vice presidents, and deans — from making “public statements regarding policy matters” on behalf of their institutions, unless done so in collaboration with the Board of Regents. And it bans “discrimination or denial of educational benefits” due to student or student organization viewpoint.

Those are the points Bohannan flagged as concerning Tuesday.

She noted, for example, some institutional resources do and should continue supporting “partisan” activities — like funding the College Republicans and College Democrats.

To the point of “public statements regarding policy matters,” Bohannan said the bill’s language doesn’t specifically address the behavior it’s trying to curtail.

“What I think this is trying to get at is the idea that you don’t want an official to take a controversial position on a hot button political-type issue,” Bohannan said. “However, as it’s currently written, it just says that public statements regarding policy matters have to be made in collaboration with the Board of Regents.

“Deans, vice presidents, other people at the university, make comments about policy matters all day long,” she said. “If they had to collaborate with the Board of Regents every time they were going to make a statement about a policy matter in general, then the whole place would grind to a halt.”

And Bohannan expressly voiced alarm over the section barring “denial of educational benefits” due to student viewpoint.

“When you first read this, it sounds like, yes absolutely right,” Bohannan said. “But it’s more complicated than that.”

Faculty and instructors must be allowed to grade students on their knowledge of class material — regardless of whether the students agree with it or believe it.

“I need to be able to grade that paper based, not on viewpoints … but based on whether it’s grounded in authority, whether it’s grounded in case law, whether it’s grounded in statutes.

“I have to be able to discriminate — in other words make distinctions — between different students based on the quality of that paper,” Bohannan said.

